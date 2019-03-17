Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Lois Tucker
Lois Craven Tucker

Lois Craven Tucker, 95, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. She loved cooking, sewing, spending time with family and her church family.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings and children.

Lois is survived by granddaughters, Linda Douglas, Constance Lehman, Paige Tucker, Bettina Tucker and Samantha Tucker; grandson, Timothy Tucker, Jr.; and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. There will be a Graveside Service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
