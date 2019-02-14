|
|
Lois Emory
Loudon, TN
Lois Karen (Ledford) Emory passed from this world on February 1, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Lois (Mamaw) is survived by Robert Emory (Pop-Pop) her husband of 48 years and her boyfriend for the last 50 years and who will remain so forevermore. Other survivors include her sons; Ralton Emory with wife, Renea and Tyrel Emory with wife, Amanda; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Cayden and Katy; four brothers, Leon Ledford, Larry Ledford (wife Mona), Herman Ledford (wife Cynthia) and Leroy Ledford. Lois was a daughter, sister, girlfriend, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She fulfilled each role with grace and dignity that enhanced her charm immeasurably. She enriched the lives of everyone she came in contact with and will surely be missed by all. A
celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her family's home church, Dupont Baptist Church 1659 Dupont Road Seymour, TN 37865. Amen! Online condolences may be offered to the family by
visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019