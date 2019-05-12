Services
Lois F. Stallings

Lois F. Stallings Obituary
Lois F. Stallings

Powell, TN

Lois F. Stallings age 86 of Powell, passed away May 10, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church. Preceded in death by

husband, Charles Dexter Stallings; grandson, Tyler; great-grandson, Jackson; great-granddaughter, Kelcie; brother, Arliss; sister, Wanda Buhl. Survived by son, Charles Stallings; daughter, Melba Archer; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brother, R. E. (Helen) Rouse. A special thanks to Tennova North 4th floor, NHC 3 floor and social services, U.T. Home Health and Yvette Wilkerson.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 8 pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11 am interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019
