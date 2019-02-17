|
Lois Faye Goins Hewitt Sharp
Knoxville, TN
Lois Faye Goins Hewitt Sharp, age 88, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at Westmoreland Rehab Center on February 13, 2019. She was a retired school teacher from Knox County Schools. She was a member of Powell First Baptist Church. She loved her daily devotional readings, loved the Lady Vols and the Atlanta Braves. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Hewitt and her parents William Whit and Mary Anne Miller Goins; brother, Jess Goins; sisters, Ruby Goins Miller and Georgia Goins. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sharp and her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Nancy Hewitt of Sevierville; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Mike Jackson of Etowah; grandchildren, Anne Hewitt of Knoxville, Lauren Jackson Gibson (Nick) of Maryville, Will Hewitt (Erica) of Chattanooga and Sean Jackson of Maryville; one great granddaughter, Evelyn Gibson. She is survived by her sister, Aileen Lynch of LaFollette; sister-in-law, Louise Hewitt of Clinton and many nieces, nephews, step children and friends. The Celebration of Life service will be held at Powell First Baptist Church on Thursday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Norris Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sevier County High School Foundation, P.O. Box 4124. Sevierville, Tennessee 37864 to the Lois Hewitt Sharp Scholarship. Donations may also be made to Powell First Baptist Church, 7706 Ewing Rd, Powell, Tennessee, 37849. Condolences may be left at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019