Knoxville - Hoover, Lois (Boots) Andree, née Brewer - age 87, of Knoxville, passed away March 16, 2020 at home. Born in a log cabin in Keokee, Lee County, VA in 1932, her early years in the tough coal towns of Keokee and Bonnie Blue left an indelible imprint. For the rest of her life she was resolute that nothing in life is free, resources are limited and should be saved rather than squandered, and hard work and education are the keys to both success and contentment. These values she and her husband inculcated into their two children with regularity and passion. A 1952 graduate from Oak Ridge High School, she married the love of her life, John W. Hoover, Jr., in 1953. John, a Navy officer, always could depend on her unwavering commitment as they lived a whirlwind of deployments across the U.S. and overseas. When new orders came down, her first response was, "When do we leave?" She went wherever he was stationed, and upon his retirement, she wondered how she would ever learn how to settle in one place. She had a wide range of interests including Art, Literature, Horticulture and home remodeling. Her ability to make a patch of ground blossom like Eden could put a Monet painting to shame. Over the years she pursued one of her greatest passions by enrolling in college throughout various deployments, and earned a degree in Art History from University of Central Florida in 1980. She and John would tackle any remodeling job, and learned to lay concrete block, pour concrete, build walls, roofs, docks and decks. Nothing would bring forth the glint of determination in her eye more than, "I think that might be too difficult a job for you…" She backed down from nothing. During their time in Florida, she was editor of the Space Coast PC Users Group magazine and won a national award for its publication. She was preceded in death by parents, Alton and Arnie Mae Brewer (née Blevins); siblings, Doris Ann, Beulah (Lulie) Bell, Bruce Gilbert, Mark Allen Brewer. She is survived by husband, John Wesley Hoover, Jr.; children, Lois Alyne Rule and John Michael Hoover; brother, Bert Wilburn; grandchildren, John Wesley Rule and Christina Hoover; and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to East Tennessee Historical Society in her honor. Private graveside services were held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020