Lois Huskey Franklin

Lois Huskey Clevenger Franklin, of Sevierville, died peacefully at home

surrounded by her family on May 8, 2019. Always giving her family unconditional love. She was a smart, funny, brave woman.

Lois was born in 1925 in the Sugarlands to the late Etta Ogle Huskey and Lloyd Huskey. She was a direct descendant of Martha Jane Huskey Ogle. Lois gave her heart to Jesus at the age of thirteen at First Baptist Church Gatlinburg. Lois and her husband, Red Clevenger operated Red's Cafe in Sevierville for many years.

Husbands, Paul (Red) Clevenger and Lloyd Franklin preceded her in death along with sons-in-law, Buddy Griffin, Hulet Bradley, and Danny Franklin.

Survived by daughters, Helen Griffin, Joan Chambers (Bill), Marie Cameron (Jerry), Connie Franklin, Tina Shultz (Eddie), and Teresa Kirkwood (George); son, Paul Clevenger (Gail); grandchildren, Tamra Simpson, Pam Shadrick, Bryan Griffin, Ricky Christopher, David Christopher, Darrell Bradley, Archie Liggett, Aaron White, Lorie King, Corie Jones, Hannah Clevenger, Brooks Parton, Tyler Shultz, Isabelle Kirkwood, and Emily Kirkwood; twelve great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

A special thank you for the loving care from Julie Crum with Covenant Hospice.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sevier County Food Ministry, P.O. Box 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864

A private family celebration of her life will be held at the place of her childhood on Roaring Fork. Online condolences can be left at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019
