1/1
Lois Jago
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jago

Oliver Springs, TN - Lois Janell Jago, 76, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Lois was born to the late Thornton and Ruby Tracy on May 7, 1944, in Wichita, KS, and grew up in Kansas City, MO. Lois graduated from Westport High School in Kansas City in 1962 and obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in 1977. Lois worked for the Department of Energy Oak Ridge Office in Personnel Management until her retirement in 2001. Lois was compassionate and selfless in the truest sense, spending many years caring for her brother and family. She was an avid reader, life-long learner, determined do-it-yourselfer, and there were few things that she could not accomplish once she set her mind to it. With her special smile and unforgettable laugh, Lois enjoyed gatherings and good times with family and friends, working in her flower gardens, and had a tender place in her heart for animal rescues and tending to her many pets. Lois was preceded in death by her sister Dola Bacus of Blue Springs, MO, and brother Roger Tracy of Oliver Springs, TN. Lois is survived by her son Kevin Jago of Kingston, TN; daughter Toni Jago of Knoxville, TN; and daughter Dana (and Chris) Springer of Oliver Springs, TN. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kelly and Alix Jago of Kingston, TN; brother-in-law James (Jim) Bacus of Blue Springs, MO; grandnieces Kenya Roberts and LaTasha Kennedy whom she considered as grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. The family would like to express its gratitude to the memory care staff at Alexander Guest House for their caring and compassion for Lois over the past several years. Burial services are not planned per Lois' wishes. A celebration of life reception for family and friends will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memoriam be made to Shelter Animals Rescue Group (SARG) in Oak Ridge, TN. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Jago Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kyker Funeral Homes J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved