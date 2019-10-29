Services
Alder Funeral Home
4524 W Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 581-5113
Lois Jean Jones

Lois Jean Jones Obituary
Lois Jean Jones

Lois Jean Jones, age 85, left her earthly home on Friday Oct 25th to be with her Heavenly Father. She was a devoted wife of 60 years and a loving mother to her children, and in her eyes, the grandchildren could do no wrong.

She is proceeded in death by her husband James Jones, her son Stephen Lee Jones. Her parents Norman and Edna Nance of CA. Her brothers Buzzy, Charles, Eddie and David Nance of CA.

She is survived by her children Michael (Kathy) Jones, Darryl (Melissa) Jones, and Norma "Sparkie" (Rich) Matthews. Grandchildren Jeremiah Jones, Mandi (Joe) Sims, Jessica (Andy) Morgan, Hayden Matthews, and Abigail Matthews. Great Grandchildren Macy Gosnell, Colt Sims, Anna Storms, and Wesley Morgan.

Special thank you to grandson Hayden for taking special care of her for the last 6 months. She will be greatly missed.

There will be a receiving of friends service on Tuesday November 5th from 5 to 7 PM at Block Springs Baptist Church in Blaine.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
