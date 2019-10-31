|
Lois Livesay
Oak Ridge - Lois Camille Livesay, 83, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born September 27, 1936 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of Allen Pickard and Marjorie Odell Inzer Pickard. When she was five years old, her father died and her mother later married Paul Wilson. She moved to Oak Ridge in 1946 at the age of 10 when her step-father went to work at X-10. In earlier years she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Calvary Baptist Church. In later years, she attended Beech Park Baptist Church with her daughter.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Livesay who passed away September 19, 2009. He was the owner of Vogue Beauty Salon and Mrs. Livesay worked as receptionist. They enjoyed square dancing in earlier years. They also enjoyed spending time at the Back Door Pizza Parlor where her husband played the banjo. Mrs. Livesay was very family orientated and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death was her step-father, sister, Jean Cope and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kate and Lynn Clark.
She is survived by son, Mark Livesay and wife Marsha of Knoxville; Daughter, Lauren "Susie" Jackson and husband Ray of Oliver Springs; Sister, Margie Wilson of Oak Ridge; Grandchildren, Nicole Russell and husband Toby and Brad Foust and wife Lyndsay, all of Oliver Springs, and their father, Tom Foust of Soddy Daisy, Rachel Lipsmeyer and husband Josh of Madison, AL, Kristin Bailey and husband Justin of Powell and step-grandson, Dale Jackson of Harriman; Great Grandchildren, Isabella Thornton, Mackenzie Russell, Braxton Russell, all of Oliver Springs, Everett Bailey, Olivia Bailey and Reid Bailey of Powell, and Cantor Lipsmeyer and Adler Lipsmeyer of Madison, AL.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 3 - 5pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 5pm with Rev. Justin Bailey officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2pm on Sunday for a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to or to a . An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019