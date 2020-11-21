1/1
Lois M. Pugh
Lois M. Pugh

Maynardville - Lois M. Pugh-age 91 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her family. She was of the Baptist faith and a retired employee of General Dynamics as a machinist with 16 years of service. She loved to travel and family get-togethers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Pugh; parents, Chester and Elvira Branson of Beattyville, Kentucky; son-in-law, Loren Zirkle; brothers, Roy Branson of Florida; Charles Branson of Tennessee; Paul Branson of Tennessee; Chester Branson of Florida; James Branson of Georgia; sisters, Marie Cates and Ruth Moore, both of Kentucky

Survivors: son, Donald Pugh and wife, Cindy of Knoxville; daughter, Linda Zirkle of Maynardville; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Sister, Alta Schultz; brother, Wallace Branson. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
