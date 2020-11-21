Lois M. PughMaynardville - Lois M. Pugh-age 91 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her family. She was of the Baptist faith and a retired employee of General Dynamics as a machinist with 16 years of service. She loved to travel and family get-togethers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Pugh; parents, Chester and Elvira Branson of Beattyville, Kentucky; son-in-law, Loren Zirkle; brothers, Roy Branson of Florida; Charles Branson of Tennessee; Paul Branson of Tennessee; Chester Branson of Florida; James Branson of Georgia; sisters, Marie Cates and Ruth Moore, both of KentuckySurvivors: son, Donald Pugh and wife, Cindy of Knoxville; daughter, Linda Zirkle of Maynardville; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Sister, Alta Schultz; brother, Wallace Branson. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.