Lois Margaret Hudgens (nee' Riddiford)
Tellico Village Loudon - Lois Margaret Hudgens (nee' Riddiford) of Tellico Village, Loudon, TN, passed away October 18, 2020 at age 81, due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia.
Born in Oak Park, IL December 27, 1938 to the late Louis W. Riddiford and Margaret (Peg) Quinlan, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, James David Hudgens, and their six sons: Timothy (Sheri) and Christopher (Trisha) of Alpharetta, GA; Patrick (Lisa) of Novi, MI; John (Kelly) of Grand Blanc, MI; Brian (Christy) of Rockford, MI and Terry (Betsy) of Grand Rapids, MI; fifteen grandchildren: Robert (Dr. Katie), Stephen (Ashton), Megan, Sara, Christina, Alex, Emily, Connor, Korinn, Taylor, Hannah, Sean David, Madelyn, Katie and Ashley Hudgens; and two great grandchildren: Rilynn Shaw Jannakos and James Oliver Hudgens. She also is survived by a sister, Penelope Flanagan of Sarasota, FL; niece, Eileen Miller (Jeff) and grandnieces Audrey and Paige.
Lois was a graduate of Trinity High School in River Forest, IL and the dental hygiene program at Marquette University. She worked briefly as a hygienist before marrying David on October 8, 1960, and then for some 25 years after the children entered school. Over the years, the family lived in the Detroit area, Alexandria and Springfield, VA, Hales Corners, WI, Grand Blanc, and Oxford MI, before moving to Tennessee in 2000. All the children attended Grand Blanc High School.
Lois is a parishioner of St. Thomas Roman Catholic church in Lenoir City, where she served as a bereavement minister for a time. She did readings for the blind and some years ago counseled mastectomy patients (following her own mastectomy). In her active years, she enjoyed playing tennis and bridge. She was a long-time member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a women's philanthropic organization supporting women's education, and was a founding member and second president of P.E.O. Chapter AX in Tellico Village.
Click Funeral Home in Tellico Village is handling arrangements. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas at 11a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 with inurnment following at St. Thomas. The family will greet visitors at the church at 10 a.m. preceding the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Assn. (lbda.org/donate
), to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1580 St. Thomas Way, Lenoir City, TN 37772, or to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.
