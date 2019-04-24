Services
Lois Martin Edmonds Obituary
Lois Martin Edmonds

Lenoir City, TN

Lois Martin Edmonds age 88 of Lenoir City went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 22, 2019. Lois was a member of Victory Temple Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edmonds; daughter, Sharon Helton Leamey; parents, Mitchell and Katie Martin; sisters, Betty Zabelka and Hazel Ray, and brother, Walter Martin. Survived by her brothers, Rev. Woody Martin and wife, Peggy, Ronnie Martin and wife, Marion; special daughter-in-law, Sheila Edmonds; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Dr. Woody Martin and Pastor David Martin officiating. Family and friends will gather at the Lenoir City Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday morning for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
