Services
Sweetwater Memory Chapel
1838 State Hwy 11 N
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-7773
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sweetwater Memory Chapel
1838 State Hwy 11 N
Sweetwater, TN 37874
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Sweetwater Memorial Park
Lois P. Hicks Obituary
Lois P. Hicks

Sweetwater - Lois P. Hicks age 91 of Sweetwater passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was a member of North Sweetwater Baptist Church.

Preceded by husband L.H. Hicks, son: Mike Hicks, Granddaughter, Michelle Best, several brothers and sisters.

Lois is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; Jane and Alan Barnes of Lenoir City. Grandchildren; Trampus and Tenyka Hicks of Sweetwater and Shannon and Josh Croft of Sweetwater. Great-grandchildren; Michael John Courtney Jr. of Sweetwater, Isaac and Isabelle Croft of Madisonville. Great great-grandchildren; Nevaeh Camp and Aaliyah Courtney both of Sweetwater. Brother; Bobby Presswood of AL. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Sweetwater Memory Chapel.

Graveside service to follow in Sweetwater Memorial Park at 2:00 pm, with Dr. Gerald Atkins officiating.

Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
