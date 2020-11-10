Lois Rebecca Patterson EmmonsKnoxville - Lois Rebecca Patterson Emmons of Knoxville, TN, age 95, passed away in the early morning hours of November 10, 2020. Lois was born on June 28, 1925 in the small town of Killbuck, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Emmons. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Bucklew, Walnut Creek, OH and Pearl Lance, Orrville, Ohio; children, Jay Emmons (June), Grantsville, MD, Jan Paolucci, Knoxville, TN; grandchildren; Jennifer Cuozzo (Kevin), McHenry, MD, Jill Mason (Kevin), Accident, MD, Nicolas Paolucci, Washington, DC, Kristina Connolly (Patrick), Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren, Lillian Cuozzo, McHenry, MD, Anabella Mason, Andrew Mason, Austin Mason all in Accident, MD.She raised her family in Mt. Airy, Maryland and moved to Knoxville in 1994. While in Maryland she was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary and supported the Mt. Airy Fire Department. Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church of Concord where she established many friends. Lois had an incredibly happy and healthy life. She loved her family, looked forward to many vacations to Myrtle Beach, enjoyed line dancing, playing cards with friends and "Friday Adventures" with her daughter.Many thanks to the members of Arbor Terrace of Knoxville who loved on her during this past year. Her family will be forever grateful for the care provided.Services will be held in Mt. Airy (Springtime) where Lois will be laid to rest with her husband.