1/1
Lois Rebecca Patterson Emmons
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Rebecca Patterson Emmons

Knoxville - Lois Rebecca Patterson Emmons of Knoxville, TN, age 95, passed away in the early morning hours of November 10, 2020. Lois was born on June 28, 1925 in the small town of Killbuck, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Emmons. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Bucklew, Walnut Creek, OH and Pearl Lance, Orrville, Ohio; children, Jay Emmons (June), Grantsville, MD, Jan Paolucci, Knoxville, TN; grandchildren; Jennifer Cuozzo (Kevin), McHenry, MD, Jill Mason (Kevin), Accident, MD, Nicolas Paolucci, Washington, DC, Kristina Connolly (Patrick), Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren, Lillian Cuozzo, McHenry, MD, Anabella Mason, Andrew Mason, Austin Mason all in Accident, MD.

She raised her family in Mt. Airy, Maryland and moved to Knoxville in 1994. While in Maryland she was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary and supported the Mt. Airy Fire Department. Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church of Concord where she established many friends. Lois had an incredibly happy and healthy life. She loved her family, looked forward to many vacations to Myrtle Beach, enjoyed line dancing, playing cards with friends and "Friday Adventures" with her daughter.

Many thanks to the members of Arbor Terrace of Knoxville who loved on her during this past year. Her family will be forever grateful for the care provided.

Services will be held in Mt. Airy (Springtime) where Lois will be laid to rest with her husband.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved