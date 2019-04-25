|
Lois Virginia Jennings Van Wie
Charlottesville, VA
Lois Virginia Jennings Van Wie, 96, of Charlottesville, passed away on April 19, 2019.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William Frederick Jennings and Marion Martha Royston. Her brother, William Frederick Jennings, Jr. passed in 1944.
Lois graduated from the University of Maryland with her husband, Nelson Henry Van Wie. They married in Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1944 and moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, then to Knoxville. In retirement, they traveled the world, enjoying Elderhostel programs, cruises, and other special adventures. Nelson died in 2010.
She was a great example to family and friends as a mother and entrepreneur - a woman who embraced life's many opportunities. She was active in the National Garden Clubs at the national, state and local levels and served as a master judge. In the 1980's, she discovered a new love – daffodils. She was a daffodil judge for many years in the American Daffodil Society, and her hybrid "Cherokee Tumble," was registered with the Royal Horticulture Society in 2009.
She moved to Charlottesville, Virginia 3 years ago to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children: Carol Rush (Brian), Paul Van Wie (Tama), and Barbara Mertz (Dave), 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Gifts in Lois' memory may be sent to Messiah Lutheran Church, 6900 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919; Racheff Gardens, 1943 Tennessee Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37921 or the American Daffodil Society, 8374 E. State Road 45, Unionville, Indiana 47468.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019