Lola Ann Olson
Lola Ann Olson

Wartburg - Lola Ann Olson-age 56 of Wartburg went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a motorcycle enthusiast. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Aline Boak; brother, Henry Boak; granddaughter, Kylie Sandifer; brother-in-law, John Rollert; sister-in-law, Marlene Wood.

Survivors: Children, Jeffrey Boak; Elizabeth Ann Beard and husband, Timothy; Kathleen Sandifer and husband, Thomas; Angela Olson and Bruce Olson, Jr.; father of her children, Bruce Olson, Sr.; significant other, Jim Belliveau; Seven grandchildren. Sisters, Dorothy Reiners; Mary Rollert; Brothers, Bob Gaudreau and George Werla; brother-in-law, James Wood; Uncle, Joe Gaudreau. Several nieces, nephews and other family members along with a host of friends.

A celebration of life and cookout will be held 3 P.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Elizabeth Beard, 396 Harless Road, Corryton, TN 37721. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for her favorite charity. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
home of her daughter, Elizabeth Beard
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
