|
|
Lola L. Curtis
Knoxville, TN
Curtis, Lola L., age 86, of Knoxville passed away February 6, 2019. She was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church. She was past Worthy Matron of Beaver Ridge Chapter 320 OES.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband, E. Al Curtis; parents, William Thurston and Dedie Thacker; sister, Dorothy Southerland.
She is survived by her daughters, Dedie Stansberry (Randy), and Tina Curtis; siblings, Barbara Hawkins, Betty Harvey, Bill Thacker (Maria); grandchildren, Margaret Stansberry, Tanner Curtis Hemry, Tyler Curtis Hemry; brother-in-law, John Curtis (Anne); sister-in-law, Janis Woolf (Lou); and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2pm-4pm, Sunday, February 10th at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service will be 11am on Monday, February 11th at Greenwood Cemetery.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Curtis family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019