Lola Louise Croft

Lola Louise Croft Obituary
Lola Louise Croft

Knoxville, TN

Lola Louise Croft, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on April 28, 2019 at the age of 83. She was Baptist by faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gene Croft; parents, Amos and Celia Moore; brothers, Delbert Moore and Loye Moore; sisters, Wilma Newman, Betty Galbraith, Delcia Moore and Beatrice Cross. She is survived by her children, Sonny Croft (Edith) of Louisville, TN, Steve Croft of Knoxville, Mike Croft of Knoxville, Robbie Croft (Missi) of Strawberry Plains and Buffie Croft of Knoxville; grandchildren, Chip Croft (Jennifer), Michelle French (Jason), LeAnne Lawson (Chris), Ashley Lewis (Brad), Kendra Rogers-Croft (Christa) and Kierra Croft; great-grandchildren, Colton French, Gracie French, Sydnee Lewis, Tyler Lawson and Karli Croft; sister, Evelyne Farly; and sister-in-law, Bobbie Witt. Family and friends will gather at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday morning at 8:45 am for a 9 am graveside service officiated by Rev. Jimbo Duncan. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019
