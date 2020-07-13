Lola Vontella Coffman
Knoxville - Lola Vontella Coffman, age 74, of Knoxville passed away peacefully into the arms of God on July 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Sunnyview Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Cora Muncey, and son, Kenneth David Coffman. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Reverend Donnie L. Coffman and sons Ricky (Sharon) and Donnie (Sherry) Coffman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kayla (Jamie) Moore, Brandon (Miriah) Coffman, Danielle (Matt) Tindell, and Josh (Mary) Coffman. She loved her great-grandchildren, "her babies", Brylan, Wesley, Brentley, Hudson, Bobby, Branson, Emersyn, Ellis, and Irick. Vontella is lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Family and friends will meet at 12:30pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel to leave in procession for a 2:00pm graveside service at Idol Majors Cemetery in Washburn, Rev. Freddie Goodson officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandon Coffman, Josh Coffman, Jamie Moore, Matt Tindell, Rowdy Helton, and A.J. Raeder. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.