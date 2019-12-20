|
|
Lon Fugate
Maryville - Lon Henly Fugate, 87, died peacefully at home, Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born December 20, 1931, in Claiborne County, his family moved to Blount County in 1937. A graduate of Friendsville High School, he began work at the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) before enlisting in the U.S. Navy as machinist's mate first class during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. After his honorable discharge, Lon returned to ALCOA, retiring as a metallurgical technician in 1992 with 38 years of service. He farmed part time and assisted his siblings with their farms. In 1966, he married Marjorie (Marge) McClellan Prather, and together they raised a daughter and three sons.
In retirement, Lon was a carrier for The Daily Times, where neighborhood families invited him for coffee and conversation. Lon enjoyed traveling with Marge to historic sights and abroad. A member of Blount County Young Farmers and Homemakers (YFH), he served as a state president of YFH and received the Order of the Golden Rule Award. Lon was a member of the George Washington Lodge, ALCOA 25 Year Club, Blount County Democrats, Spares and Pairs Class at Fairview United Methodist Church, East Tennessee Historical Society, and Maryville Lions Club. An articulate conversationalist, Lon loved telling stories and sharing his depth of knowledge of the historic events and families that settled this area of East Tennessee. He always shared a firm handshake and bright smile with everyone he met.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elisha Franklin Fugate and Jennie Edds Fugate; siblings Earl Fugate, Don Fugate, Wilma Akers, Mary Alice McCall, and Betty Ann Taylor; and son David Prather.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie McClellan Prather; children Steven Prather, Jennifer (A.J.) Ottinger, Clinton (Amy) Fugate; grandchildren Sarah Ottinger, Rachel Ottinger, and Henly Fugate; sister, Jimmie Louise Mize; brothers and sisters-in-law Bob and June Fugate, Gerald and Mary Hazel Fugate, Mike and Sheila Fugate; and many nieces and nephews.
The family sincerely thanks the University Palliative Care team of UT Medical Center and caregivers Linda, Debbie, Ramona, Karen, and Cassie for their love and care of Lon.
The family will receive friends at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, the memorial service will follow at 2 p.m with the Rev. Mickey Rainwater officiating. The interment will be held at Middlesettlements Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, with Bob Landers officiating and a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maryville Lions Club, Attn: Secretary, 1117 Mercer Dr., Maryville, TN, 37801.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019