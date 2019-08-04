Services
Knoxville - Lonnial Ruth "Pumpkin" Nunn Sankey- Age 66, entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2019.

Survived by three children, Latreace Wells, DeWayne Sankey and Alonzo Perry; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; four sisters and a brother; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and close family friends.

Celebration of Life details pending.

The family would like to thank Pastor Wakefield, Freedom Fellowship Christian Church, and Covenant Hospice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
