Lonnie Mathew Tolliver
Kingston - Lonnie Mathew Tolliver, age 72, of Kingston, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Lonnie was born on February 10, 1948 in Claiborne County, TN. He was an army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from Chevron/ Plexco in 1998. Lonnie enjoyed playing golf and watching his grandkids play various sports over the years. His three girls were his world. His two son-in-laws were the sons he never had. His eight grandkids and six great-grandkids had their Paw wrapped around their little finger. Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Cal and Lora Nell Tolliver and sister, Brenda Tolliver.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Ramsey Tolliver; Daughters, Lora (John) Edgar, Teresa Tolliver, Tammy (Tommy) Forrester; Grandchildren, Brittany Haven, Caleb Edgar, Kayla and Jonathan Gentry, Lauren (Jeff) Crick, Abbey Ellis, Braden and Emmy Forrester; Great Grandchildren, Peyton, Harper, Hadley, Colton, Cruise, and Bentley; Sister, Jane (Junior) Smith; Brother, Ronnie (Carolyn) Tolliver; Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020, at New Midway Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Memorial Honor Guard. Those wishing to go in procession need to meet at Fraker Funeral Home at 11:30 AM.
Lonnie always said he wanted to be carried to his grave by his three grandsons and his three girls. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jonathan, Caleb, and Braden with their moms by their side. Along with son-in-laws, John and Tommy and grandson-in-law, Jeff. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net
. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.