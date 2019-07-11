Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
For more information about
Lonnie Nelson
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Premier Sharp Funeral Home
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Premier Sharp Funeral Home
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Lonnie Nelson


1948 - 2019
Lonnie Nelson Obituary
Lonnie Nelson

Oak Ridge - Lonnie Nelson, age 71 a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home while surrounded by his family.

Mr. Nelson was born September 15, 1948, in Roane County, TN. He was a lifelong resident of this area and attended Beech Park Baptist Church, Woodland Baptist Church, and Calvary Baptist Church.

Lonnie was a car salesman for West Chevrolet. He was a former member of the Oak Ridge Jaycee's and he was also instrumental in bringing the special Olympics to Oak Ridge.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lonnie Nelson Sr. and Helen Nelson and by his wife, Wanda Nelson.

Lonnie is survived by his children: Angela Nelson, Carl, and Rebecca Nelson, and David and Christina Nelson; by grandchildren: Jeremy Nelson, Jason Nelson, Pamela Loveday, Ericia Loveday, Joshua Nelson, Phillip Nelson, Kevin Nelson, David Nelson Jr. and Prescilla Nelson; by 9 great-grandchildren; by a brother, Ronald and Joyce Nelson; by a sister, Norma and David Luttrel; by special friends: Janice Hall Daugherty, Mike Eldridge, and Diana Gray and by extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Friday, July 12, 2019, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial and graveside services will be held, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at Roane Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Nelson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at ww.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 11, 2019
