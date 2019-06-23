Services
Lenoir City - Lonnita Shaw - age 78 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly Friday, June 21, 2019. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church and was involved in many church activities. Lonnita was retired from Mabry, Akhrass and McCary Dental Practice and worked for several other dentists throughout her career. She also enjoyed volunteering at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center. Lonnita was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Shaver Shaw; father, Lonnie Shaw and step-mother, Amanda Shubert Shaw; grandparents, Charlie and Martha Shaw, Glenn and Lillie Shaver. Lonnita is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Rosalind Robinson and husband, Gary all of Lenoir City; nephew, Wesley Robinson and wife, Carol of Dallas, GA; great nephews and niece: Jacob, Audrey and Max; special cousin, Peggy Williams (John); several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24th at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the New Providence Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
