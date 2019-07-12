|
Lonzo Booker Hunley III
Knoxville - Lonzo Booker Hunley III SSG Army Retired, 71, of Knoxville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday 28th of June 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center.
Lonzo is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Louise Yarnell Hunley and SSG US Marine Corps Retired Lonzo Booker Hunley Jr.; father in-law, CPO Navy Retired Carl Heaberlin; sister in-law, Teresita Roxas Heaberlin and her son Ronald Kevin Heaberlin Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Army Veteran Guellen V. Hunley; sisters and their spouses, Army Veteran Cathy Hunley (SFC US Army Ret. Diann Wilcox) and Janice Hunley Wade (Michael Wade); mother in-law, Marie Heaberlin; two more brother in-laws, Army Veteran Michael (Candice) Heaberlin and Navy Veteran Ronald Kevin Heaberlin Sr.; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews.
Lonzo grew up in a military family and traveled frequently. He went to 16 different schools prior to graduating high school. He chose to join the Army during the Viet Nam era where he became an Operating Room Specialist. He spent 8 of his 20 military years overseas. After retiring, Lonzo stayed in Colorado and worked as a civilian Certified Operating Room Technician at Fort Carson. He moved back to Tennessee and worked at Fort Sanders Regional for over 14 years.
Lonzo and Guellen met and married while stationed at Fort Carson. They became members of Peaceful Valley Baptist Church in Colorado Springs. Lonzo was active in the bus ministry and studied under Pastor Gene Woods, a close friend. Prior to his death, Lonzo said, "After I die, I'll dance down the streets of gold with David."
It was not unusual to find Lonzo with a book in hand as reading was his favorite pastime. His favorite Bible story was of King Solomon and the baby in 1 King 3:16-28. He also spent many hours hiking and camping. During his years overseas, he hiked almost every weekend. Stateside he liked spending time in the state and national parks and forests.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm with receiving of friends beginning at 6:00 pm at Stock Creek Baptist Church (8106 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920) with Chaplin Mike Mikels officiating. A gathering at the church fellowship hall will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations made to your local library in Lonzo's memory would be appreciated.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 12, 2019