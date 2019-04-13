|
Lora Coffey
Maryville, TN
Lora Coffey age 59 of Maryville passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 peacefully at her home. Lora was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church. She loved watching wildlife such as deer, turkey, birds and dearly loved her pet horses and cats. She was also a Nascar fan. Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Kathy Goins. Survived by husband, Wade Coffey; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Kim Goins; nephew and his wife, Taylor and Brittany Goins. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM with Rev. Larry Goins
officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville,
www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
