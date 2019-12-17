|
Lora Walker
Knoxville - Walker, Lora Ivey "Whimpy" 84 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord and joined her husband and siblings in Heaven Monday, December 16, 2019. She is a member of Mountain Assembly Church of God. Lora worked as a telephone operator in Jellico, TN then moved to Knoxville, TN where she met her husband, James C. Walker. She is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Walker; parents, Gaylor and Eliza Ivey; siblings, Jack, Evelyn, Opal, Jean, Mary Sue, and twin sister, Nora "Poppy." Lora is survived by her loving son and caregiver, Joey Walker; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank Lora's caregivers, Joanna, Heather, and Tabatha. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 19th from 6-8pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Friday, December 20th at 11:00am at Lynnhurst Cemetery, meeting at the graveside.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019