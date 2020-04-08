|
Minister Loraine Coleman
Knoxville - Minister Loraine Coleman of Knoxville, TN was born to the late Henry and Dora Brooks on May 15, 1927. She loved the Lord and her family. The Lord answered her prayers to bring her home on Monday April 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Van Coleman, parents Henry and Dora Brooks, daughter Mary Frances Jordan, son Willie Long, and grandson Stan Watson. Brothers Amos and Freeman Brooks, sisters Mary Holley, Birdie Green, Hallie Smith, EVG. Henrietta Jones, Pastor Emma Jean Durham, Annie Gillenwater, and Pastor Kathryn Wardsworth Snapp.
She leaves to cherish her memory, loving and devoted children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sons Johnny Griffin, Sheen Griffin (Gwen), Kenneth Griffin (Lisa). Daughters Charon Griffin-Braziel, Linda Workman (David), Jackie Goolsby, and Barbra Carter. Loving sister, Ruby Manuel, grandsons Paul Griffin (Jennifer), Timothy Suber, Christopher Travalee, Keeneth " Mighty" Griffin, Keeneth S. Griffin, Shane Griffin, Rasheen Griffin, Troy Cordell, Kent Griffin, Preston Jordan, Keenen Griffin, Anthony Long, Davon Grimsson, Jamison Witherspoon, Dewan Feay, and Johnny Griffin Jr.
Granddaughters Julia Witherspoon (Murray), Rhonda Jordan, Kazlynne Janay Jean (Jude), Erica Moore, Nariah "Tiger" Griffin, Elicia Davis (Thomas), Nikki Faulkner (Shaun), Letonia Carter, La' Lisha Spears, Sonnie Jones, Julie Anna Witherspoon, and Elizabeth Lado.
Devoted Nieces Bobbie Jean Allen (Joe), Sandra Miller, Apostle Julia Mills (Frank), and a host of family and friends.
The family sends a special thanks to the Holston Health Care Center CNA's, nurses and doctors as well as Kenneth Reese and his staff.
Mrs. Coleman will lie in repose at the Unity Mortuary Chapel on Friday April 10, 2020 from 1 to 6 pm. There will be a private Graveside service on Saturday April 11, 2020. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020