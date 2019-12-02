|
|
Loraine Margaret Denton
Kodak - Loraine Margaret Kirby Denton, age 88 of Kodak, TN, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed the outdoors.
She is preceded in death by Husband, John Reece Denton, Sr.; Parents, Oscar and Ruth Kirby; Brother Afton S. Kirby; Infant Sister, Charlotte Kirby; and Two Half-Brothers and Two Half-Sisters.
She is survived by Son, John R. Denton, Jr. and wife Debbie; Daughters, Brenda and Kathy Denton; 9 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Granddaughter; Brothers, Loren B. Kirby and wife Sue, Wayne Kirby and wife Sally; and Sister, Annette Huffaker. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the caregivers at Sevierville Health and Rehab and Jerry Denney.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Beech Springs Cemetery Fund.
Send Checks to: 518 Johnson Rd Kodak, TN 37764
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 5-7 P.M. services to follow at Atchley Funeral Home Sevierville, Rick Hardin officiating. Family and Friends will meet at Atchley Funeral Home Sevierville at 12:15 Wednesday, December 4, 2019 to follow into procession to Beech Springs Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment at 1:00 P.M. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019