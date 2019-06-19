|
Loren William Theilen
Knoxville - Loren Wiliam Theilen, age 82, died peacefully May 24, 2019. Born July 8, 1936 to William Schweer Theilen and Elsie Wallner Theilen at their home in Loami, Illinois. He was a life-long member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. He was happily married to Mary Katherine Summers Theilen from August 11, 1957 until her death in May 2012. He missed her deeply. Loren was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
He is preceded in death by a son, Steven Loren Theilen; a brother Herb Theilen; and 3 sisters Elma Theilen Binetsch, Norma Theilen Nowak, and Carolyn Theilen Leady, all from Illinois.
He was an accomplished builder, both of full-scale home additions and detailed dollhouse miniatures. He served in numerous positions within his church, locally at Grace and Christus Victor Lutheran Churches.
He is survived by 3 children; Kevin (Jennifer) Theilen of Wuzhou, China, Marlene (Jerry) Theilen Landon of Farragut; and Roger (Cindy) Theilen of Corryton. For the last 5 years of his life he lived with Marlene and Jerry Landon. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Katie (Brad) Landon Fitch of Witchita, Kansas, Brad Landon (Angelia) and Sam Landon of Farragut, Kristen (Chris) Thellen O'Neill, Amy (John) Theilen Badalamenti, Lauren (Max) Theilen Bodenkircher, Zachary, Amanda, and Rachel Theilen of Corryton, TN. He had 8 Great-grandsons as well; Ben, Jack, Cal, Christian, Jackson, Everett, Max, and Leo.
He will be remembered through a celebration of life at Grace Lutheran Church, 9076 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00p.m. with the service to follow at 5:00p.m. A committal of his ashes will take place Friday, June 21. Memorial may be made to the , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 19, 2019