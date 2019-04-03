Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene Childs Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorene Childs Davis Obituary
Lorene Childs Davis

Clinton, TN

Lorene Childs Davis, age 85 of Clinton passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. She was a very kind and well-loved person to everyone she met. She attended Mt. Pisgah then later on Faith Missionary Baptist Church and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Davis; parents, Reece and Nellie Childs; siblings, Edith Childs Haney, Hubert Childs, Bob Childs, Mack Childs, Lawrence "Biddy" Childs, Fred Childs, Clyde Childs.

She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon with Rev. Darrell Griffis and Rev. Clayton Duncan officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now