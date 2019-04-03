|
Lorene Childs Davis
Clinton, TN
Lorene Childs Davis, age 85 of Clinton passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. She was a very kind and well-loved person to everyone she met. She attended Mt. Pisgah then later on Faith Missionary Baptist Church and was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Davis; parents, Reece and Nellie Childs; siblings, Edith Childs Haney, Hubert Childs, Bob Childs, Mack Childs, Lawrence "Biddy" Childs, Fred Childs, Clyde Childs.
She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon with Rev. Darrell Griffis and Rev. Clayton Duncan officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019