STRAWBERRY PLAINS - age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Lorene was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Geneva Martin; brothers, Jerry, Jackie, William and Jim Martin; sisters, Francis Ritter and Joann Williams. She is survived by sons, Gary (Shirlene) Dyer and David (Donna) Dyer; Sister, Betty Hicks; grandchildren, Retired Sgt. Major Scott Dyer and Wendy Haire; great grandchildren, Jasmine Dyer, Conner Haire and Cannon Haire; great-great grandchild, Kyrie Dyer; step-grandchildren, James, Clint and Bridget; step-great grandchildren, Jaycee, Justin, Sean and Khloe; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 12:45 PM for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Pollard Cemetery with Pastor Tim Tatum officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
