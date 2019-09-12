|
|
Loreto de Guzman
Oak Ridge - Loreto T. de Guzman, 78, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton Health Care Center.
He was born September 30, 1940 in Baganga, Davao, Philippines, the son of Florentino de Guzman and Jacoba Tawatao de Guzman.
He was a member of the Philippine American Association and
during his time in the Philippines, he served as an assistant secretary on the Davao City Council.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening and working in his yard. He loved the outdoors. He worked for many years as a landscaper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Florentino de Guzman Jr, Manuel de Guzman, Rodrigo de Guzman and Jaime de Guzman and his daughter Maria de Guzman.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eleanor Powers de Guzman; sons, John de Guzman and wife Tonja of Sweetwater and William de Guzman of Oak Ridge; daughters, Ann Lewis and fiancé Tom Byrne of Farragut and Eileen Davis and husband Harry L. of Woodstock, GA; brother Condrado de Guzman of the Philippines; sister Ursolina Manganaan of Sweden; 6 grandchildren Trista Banfield and husband Jim of Wilmington, NC, Eric Busch and wife Amada of Sweetwater, Hunter Lewis of Oak Ridge, Brianna Davis, Kieran Davis and Emma Davis, all of Woodstock, GA; 3 great-grandchildren Vivian Banfield, Anna Busch and Ryan Busch; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will begin at 1:30 pm with Rev. Jack Sills officiating. A graveside service will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials can be made in his memory to the . An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019