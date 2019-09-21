Services
Loretta Armes Woods Obituary
Loretta Armes Woods

Oak Ridge - Loretta Armes Woods of Oak Ridge passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Rusty Woods; parents Virgil and Lucinda Armes; sisters Rhoda Dagley, Sally Basler White, and Lillian Smithers; brothers-in-law Robert Hatmaker and John Ed Smithers.

Loretta is survived by her daughter Debbie Woods Lively and son-in-law Johnny; life partner of 39 years, Danny Boyd, and his sons James and Jason Boyd; grandchildren Leann Lively Beaty and husband Scott, Nathan Lively and wife Kayla; great-grandchildren Marshall and Gunner Lively, and Bentlee Beaty; sisters Lydia Hatmaker, Deana Parks and Steve; brothers Virgil Armes and Rosa, Freddy Armes and Diana; lifelong best friend Bobbie Duncan; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Loretta was blessed with the gift of caring for others. She started out helping children in the Morgan County school system as a teacher assistant. She then began her career in customer service at JCPenney's where she lifted customers and coworkers up daily with her infectious laughter and joyful personality. Loretta never strayed from her love of children as she also worked at Oak Ridge Preschool for many years as well.

Loretta was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of Woodland Park Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She cherished growing in faith and fellowshipping with her church family who offered constant support during her illness.

Loretta was cherished by her family, friends, and all who knew her as she loved unconditionally and was always willing to help those in need. Her pride and joy were her three great-grandsons who she loved beyond measure.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Saturday, September 21, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The family will also receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, September 22, at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Oak Ridge with funeral service to follow with Pastor Tim Kimsey officiating. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Woodland Park Baptist Church or .

Special thanks to University of Tennessee Hospice and personal caregivers for their compassionate care; especially Mellissa, Kim, Angela, Jordan, Donna Davidson, and Donna Baker.

Schubert Funeral Home of Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Loretta Armes Woods.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019
