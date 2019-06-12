|
Loretta Johnson
Knoxville - Loretta Ann Johnson 73 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord Monday June 10, 2019 at her residence. Loretta was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Martha Rawls; 1 sister, Cheryl Rawls Hill. She is survived by husband of 20 years Terry Johnson and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday June13, 2019 at Berry Highland South 9010 Simpson Rd from 5:30 to 7 p.m. service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Keith Vaughn officiating. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery Friday June 14, 2019 for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at berryhighlandsouthfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019