Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Eternal Life Harvest Church
1801 Western Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Eternal Life Harvest Church
1801 Western Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Loretta Lily "Lil Mama" Cody


1950 - 2019
Loretta Lily "Lil Mama" Cody Obituary
Loretta "Lil Mama" Lily Cody

- - Loretta "Lil Mama" Lily Cody, age 68 was born November 15, 1950 to the union of Hulon and Lula Mae Cody of Oklahoma City, OK. She transitioned from labor to reward on August 25, 2019. Lil Mama was a beautiful, loving and caring woman of God and was a member of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, sister, Nellie Mae Thomas and her twin sister, Loreena Benton; brothers, Robert Cody Sr. and Hulon Cody Jr.; stepfather, Zephas Broome; brother-in-law, Claude Hall Sr.; nephew, Claude Hall Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory: sister, Amanda Hall; daughters, Lisa Cody, Rowena Harris Lundy, Rachelle Harris and Nakia Holloway; grandchildren, Jervis, Jarvis and Jamah Harris, Steven Lundy Jr., DaCasta Harris, Dre'Daya and KeyShawna Holloway; great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Jordan, JerBrion, JaMari, Jayceon, Ermias and Bentley Harris; and many other relatives and friends.

Saturday, September 7, 2019, the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Home Going Celebration to follow at Eternal Life Harvest Church, 1801 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Pastor James "Rick" Rice will officiate and Reverend Reneé Kesler will be the eulogist. The home going celebration will conclude with a white dove release. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
