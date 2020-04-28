|
Loretta Marie Burchell
Knoxville - Loretta Marie Burchell, born February 19, 1958 passed away suddenly April 26, 2020 peacefully at home. Preceded in death by mothers Irene and Betty Lovell, sister Sylvia Lovell, brother Ronnie Lovell, and uncle Horace Lovell. She is survived by husband Paul Burchell, sister Diane Ann Lovell, brothers Bill, Fred, Jimmy Lovell, daughters Hope Lovell (Johnny), Wendy Burchell (Jason), Mendy Dunlap (Cowboy), Paula Burchell (Jr), grandchildren Kimberly (Bobby), Steven, Brandon, Parker, Bradley, Austin, Nathan, Kaylee, great-grandchildren Maddy and Mia. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Vineyard Cemetery in Blaine for a 2:00pm graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020