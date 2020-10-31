1/
Loretta Miller
Loretta Miller

Knoxville - Loretta Lee Miller, age 78 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2020. She was a longtime member of Smithwood Baptist Church. She retired from Mal Brogan Printing Company as an Administrative Assistant. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. She loved family gatherings for all the Holidays surrounded by family. She loved to travel and seeing new places with her family and friends. Some of her passions included the Lady Vols Basketball and Tennessee Volunteers Football teams.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Irvin Miller; parents, Tarzan and Cleo Hawkins; sister, Sharlene Keys.

Survived by daughter, Angela Hodsden; son-in-law, Brad Hodsden; son, Aaron Miller; daughter-in-law, Celena Miller; Grandchildren, Blake Hodsden, Colby Hodsden, Ian Miller and Ivy Miller.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stevens Mortuary on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with service to follow at 7:00 pm officiated by Dr. David Crutchley. Family and friends will meet 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the mortuary to go in procession to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Miller's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
