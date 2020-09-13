Loretta Sharp
Knoxville - Loretta Faye Sharp age 74, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Sharp, longtime companion Val Rosten, parents Charles and Naomi Ferguson, sisters Shirley Mize and Carolyn Ferguson; and brother Gary Ferguson. She is survived by brother and sister-in-law Steve and Cheryl Ferguson, brother Randy Ferguson, grandchildren: Heather Smith, Josh Smith, Shauni Smith, and Michelle Smith; several great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday September 15, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 1:45 pm at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.