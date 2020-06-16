Lori A. Gorley
Knoxville - Lori A. Gorley, 56, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 unexpectedly. Lori was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. Currently employed by Tennessee School for The Deaf as an Accounting Clerk. She was an avid reader who enjoyed simple things such as the company of her loved ones around a bonfire or taking a nice stroll in the company of her coworkers. Lori was a kindhearted person who put the needs of others above herself.
Preceded in death by parents, Lynn Treska and Sylvia DeCasare Treska; mother-in-law, Carol Griffin and uncle, Robert Treska. Lori is survived by her long term and loving partner, Thomas D. Griffin; daughter, Emily E. Griffin; sons and daughters-in-law, Nicholas R. Gorley and Kristen Gorley, Daniel A. Griffin and Sophia Sylvia; 4 grandchildren, Brooklyn R. Gorley, Lucas T. Gorley, Lillian R. Coggin and Decklan J. Teffeteller; brother, Robert G. Klembarsky; sisters, Wendy T. Damron and Amy Treska; sisters-in-law, Shelia Heal and Brenda Woods; uncle, Dante DeCesare; aunts, Kathleen Batke, Dorothy Jayjack, Susan Grabowski, Bernadette Mistilis, Loraine Schwede, Audrey Ferner, Diana Treska and Concetta D'Auria; special family friends, Brooke D. Cope and Taylor E. Byers; loving dogs, Cheeks and Trooper; several cousins; her TSD Family and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Knoxville - Lori A. Gorley, 56, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 unexpectedly. Lori was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. Currently employed by Tennessee School for The Deaf as an Accounting Clerk. She was an avid reader who enjoyed simple things such as the company of her loved ones around a bonfire or taking a nice stroll in the company of her coworkers. Lori was a kindhearted person who put the needs of others above herself.
Preceded in death by parents, Lynn Treska and Sylvia DeCasare Treska; mother-in-law, Carol Griffin and uncle, Robert Treska. Lori is survived by her long term and loving partner, Thomas D. Griffin; daughter, Emily E. Griffin; sons and daughters-in-law, Nicholas R. Gorley and Kristen Gorley, Daniel A. Griffin and Sophia Sylvia; 4 grandchildren, Brooklyn R. Gorley, Lucas T. Gorley, Lillian R. Coggin and Decklan J. Teffeteller; brother, Robert G. Klembarsky; sisters, Wendy T. Damron and Amy Treska; sisters-in-law, Shelia Heal and Brenda Woods; uncle, Dante DeCesare; aunts, Kathleen Batke, Dorothy Jayjack, Susan Grabowski, Bernadette Mistilis, Loraine Schwede, Audrey Ferner, Diana Treska and Concetta D'Auria; special family friends, Brooke D. Cope and Taylor E. Byers; loving dogs, Cheeks and Trooper; several cousins; her TSD Family and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.