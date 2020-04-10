|
Lori Anne Lenz
Sweetwater - Lori Anne Lenz, age 55, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Lori was an amazing women, mother and wife. She had a smile that would brighten the sky or room. God has gained an angel.
Survived by: Husband, CPL James M. Lenz; Sons, Dakota Paul Amick and girlfriend Atlantis Corn, Justin Michael Lenz, Travis James Lenz; Brother-in-law, Travis and Lydia Paul; Niece, Tabitha and Anthony Caffey and children; Nephews, Travis and Alishia Paul and children, Chad Paul and children; Sister-in-law, Michelle Wicker; Nephews, Chad Whited and children, Robert Whited; Niece, Jordyn and Brandon Massingill and children
A Celebration of Life Services for Lori will be announced at later date.
Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020