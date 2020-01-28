Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Ailor Gap Road
Luttrell, TN
Lori Gayle Nicely

Lori Gayle Nicely Obituary
Lori Gayle Nicely

Maynardville - Lori Gayle Keck Nicely-age 48 of Corryton passed away suddenly Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Union Baptist Church. Gayle is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Bobby and Bernice Keck.

Survivors: husband of 22 years, Rev. Anthony Wayne Nicely; brothers, Rick (Pam) Keck, Mike (Debra) Keck, Mark (Chrissi) Keck; sisters, Carolyn (Carl) Chesney, Connie (Benny) Garner, Sharon (Andy) Crass, Tracy (Raymond) Jackson; mother-in-law, Katrinka Nicely; brothers-in-law, Isaac Nicely and Donald Nicely. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.

Funeral service 2 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020, Union Baptist Church, Ailor Gap Road, Luttrell with Rev. Jack Walker officiating and music by Carolyn Chesney. Interment will follow at Keck Cemetery, New Tazewell. Pallbearers: Stacy Maples, Tyler Brown, David Johnson, Steven Garner, Bobby Keck, Skyler Bargainnier. The family will be at the home of Carl and Carolyn Chesney, 717 Beard Valley Road, Maynardville. The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Wednesday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
