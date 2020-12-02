Lorine "Lil" Rose Oxendine
Knoxville - Oxendine, Lorine (Lil) Rose (Medley) - age 92 of Knoxville went to be with be with the Lord on December 1, 2020 at Trinity Hills of Knoxville. She was a long-time member of Buffat Heights Baptist Church. Lil taught Sunday School and was on the church accounting team for many years. She graduated from Old Knoxville High School. Lil retired from F.W. Woolworth Co. after 43 years of being a bookkeeper. Lil loved spending time with her family, working with her flowers and watching birds in her wonderful flower beds. She is preceded in death by parents, Sam and Ruth Medley; husband of 59 years, David Oxendine; sisters, Bonnie Smith and Blanche Black; brother, Ralph Medley; brothers-in-law, Vernon Brock, Joe Smith, and Robert Black. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mark Fee; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Tammy Oxendine; grandchildren, Tyler and Tanner Fee, and Brandal Lambert; great-granddaughters, Nevaeh and Renesamae; special loving sister, Marguerite Brock; nephews, Jack Brock, Steve Smith (Kathy), Bob Black (Sue), Dick Black (Kathy), and John Black (Debbie), and Don Medley (Doris); and very special long-time family friend, Delores Brewer.
The family would like to express a special thank you to her wonderful personal caregivers, staff at Trinity Hills and Amedisys Hospice Specialists.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buffat Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 2800 Mill Road, Knoxville, TN 37924.
Family and friends may come to pay their respects between the hours of 12-7pm Friday, December 4th or Saturday, December 5th from 10am-2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Saturday, December 5th at 3pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Rev. Dave Thomas officiating.
