Lorna Kent "Sugar" Adcock
Knoxville - Lorna Kent "Sugar" Adcock, age 91, went to be with Jesus on October 3, 2020. Sugar was a graduate of Young High School and the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor degree in Home Economics. As a teacher in a Lab School at Doyle High, she trained students to work with children. Sugar served as Day Care Director at St. Mary's Hospital and Fort Sanders Enrichment Center. She was instrumental in the development of Nanny's Day Care at Fort Sanders West and served as its first Director. As a longtime member of Church Street United Methodist Church, she served the Lord and her church faithfully. Sugar was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress, making beautiful garments for her children and grandchildren. Every birthday and holiday was a special event orchestrated for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Sydney Jr. and Lorna Kent; husband and father of her children, Vic Davis; husband, David Adcock; and brother Sydney "Buzzy" Kent. Sugar is survived by her children, Vic Davis (Patti), Nancy Cox (Danny), Mary Alice Davis (Monte Boone), Kent Davis (Lynn), David Adcock (Jan) and Lea Lyle (Sam); grandchildren, Nicholas, Morgan, Rachel, Davis Cole, Hallie, Sydney, Virginia, Camellia, Jay and Laura Beth; great-grandchildren; lifelong friend Lynn Rose; cousin Georgiana ("sister"). The family will have a private interment at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Church Street United Methodist Church, Soup Kitchen Fund, P.O. Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
.
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920