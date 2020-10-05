1/1
Lorna Kent "Sugar" Adcock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorna Kent "Sugar" Adcock

Knoxville - Lorna Kent "Sugar" Adcock, age 91, went to be with Jesus on October 3, 2020. Sugar was a graduate of Young High School and the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor degree in Home Economics. As a teacher in a Lab School at Doyle High, she trained students to work with children. Sugar served as Day Care Director at St. Mary's Hospital and Fort Sanders Enrichment Center. She was instrumental in the development of Nanny's Day Care at Fort Sanders West and served as its first Director. As a longtime member of Church Street United Methodist Church, she served the Lord and her church faithfully. Sugar was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress, making beautiful garments for her children and grandchildren. Every birthday and holiday was a special event orchestrated for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Sydney Jr. and Lorna Kent; husband and father of her children, Vic Davis; husband, David Adcock; and brother Sydney "Buzzy" Kent. Sugar is survived by her children, Vic Davis (Patti), Nancy Cox (Danny), Mary Alice Davis (Monte Boone), Kent Davis (Lynn), David Adcock (Jan) and Lea Lyle (Sam); grandchildren, Nicholas, Morgan, Rachel, Davis Cole, Hallie, Sydney, Virginia, Camellia, Jay and Laura Beth; great-grandchildren; lifelong friend Lynn Rose; cousin Georgiana ("sister"). The family will have a private interment at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Church Street United Methodist Church, Soup Kitchen Fund, P.O. Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Highway

Knoxville, TN 37920




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved