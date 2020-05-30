Lorraine Brewer
Knoxville - Lorraine Brewer, age 90 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She graduated from Sullivan County High School in Kingsport, Tennessee and was a few hours away from receiving her Undergraduate Finance Degree from The University of Tennessee. She had been a member of Bell Avenue/Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church for over 60 years. Lorraine retired from The University of Tennessee with over 35 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom, the love of her life. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Flora Warren and siblings, Sarah, Jeanette, Dot, Wanda, and Jerry. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (David), and son, Rick (Karen); grandson, Scott (Molly); great grandchildren, Audrey and Finnian; siblings, Stanley (Helen) and Shirley (Gene) and a special sister-in-law/cousin, Delores, who married Tom's identical twin brother; and several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine had a heart for helping and caring for others. Continually through her life, she showed God's love by putting other's needs above her own. Her life could be summed up with this Bible verse, "The King will reply, 'I tell the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me." Matthew 25:40
Lorraine's father was employed with TVA, and the family moved around as he worked constructing dams in the Tennessee Valley. She was proud to be affectionately called a "Dam Kid". She always attended Fontana "Dam Kids" annual reunion, in Fontana, North Carolina where she and her husband, Tom, soon became the "expert chefs" at the annual cookout dinner.
Lorraine was an avid Sport's Fan. She and her 4 sisters participated in numerous bowling leagues in the Knoxville Women's Bowling Association along with local and statewide tournaments. Numerous newspaper articles featured information about the "Sister 5" and their bowling abilities. Lorraine also bowled in singles and doubles leagues. She also used her athletic abilities playing softball in a Church league and was a member of a ladies' traveling softball team. She and Tom were devoted Vol Football Fans who faithfully purchased season tickets every year.
With her artistic talents, she painted numerous canvasses and other items currently owned by family and friends. She also used house walls as her canvas when she painted a landscape mural for her family which was cherished for years.
Through the years, Lorrain used her accomplished seamstress abilities to sew most of her own clothes along with her daughter's. She created and sewed her daughter's wedding gown and mantilla along with the bridesmaid dresses.
Lorraine was a devoted camper and passionate traveler. She was a member of the Big Orange Chapter of National Campers and Hikers Association, NCHA, of which she served as Co-Field Director and Co-President with her husband, Tom. She and Tom were also Co-Field Directors of NCHA for the State of Tennessee. Along with traveling across America in a trailer, Lorraine and Tom enjoyed taking cruises to places like Alaska and the Caribbean.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses of UT Hospice and special caregivers, Gayla, Karen, Robin, and Sharon who were so kind and loving toward Lorraine as they assisted the family with caring for mother during her final days. The family also wishes to extend a special thanks to Carol, Elisabeth, Lori, Mary, and Sharon who helped with Lorraine's care while she lived with her daughter for over 3 1/2 years.
The family invites friends to visit Berry Funeral Home at their convenience, Monday, June1, 2020 between the hours of 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
A Graveside Service will be held at Berry Highland South, 9010 W. Simpson Rd., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:00pm with Pastor David Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church Children's Ministry would be her wish: Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church, 4615 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37914. Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com. Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.