Knoxville, TN

Lorraine Gisonna, age 82, of Cedar Bluff and formerly New York, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was of the Roman Catholic faith. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Gisonna, and parents, Ralph and Carmella Arpino. She is survived by her brother, Louis Arpino (Joanne), nephews, David Arpino (Vicki) and their children, Michael, Jessica, and Cody, and Greg Arpino and his children, Alex and Katie. Lorraine is also survived by nieces Nicole McFerran (Matt) and their daughters, Madison and Makenna, and Judy Holt. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
