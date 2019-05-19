Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Lorraine Hickman

Lorraine Hickman, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Hickman. Survived by children, Thomas M. Hickman (Wende), Charles R. Hickman, Catherine Alice Hickman; grandsons, Chris (Mindy), Greg, Jacob and Josh Hickman; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Thomas, Nathanial and Austin; sister, June Crumley; niece, Carol Crumley Nixon; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Graveside Service on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Dr. Todd Stinnett will officiate the service. Condolences may be offered online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019
