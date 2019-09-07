Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lorraine Price Morrison

Lorraine Price Morrison Obituary
Lorraine Price Morrison

Knoxville - Lorraine Price Morrison, age 86, of Knoxville passed away on September 5, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab.

She was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of the Mortar Board at U.T.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary Price; sisters, Joan Price and Barbara Vara; and brother, Harold Price.

She is survived by her sons, David Morrison (Libby), Jeff Morrison (Mary), and Alan Morrison; daughter Ronnie Ferguson (Tom); grandchildren, Michael Ferguson, Drew Ferguson, Alex Morrison, Ryan Morrison, and Dylan Morrison; sisters, Marjorie Holder, Arlene Tiso, and Nancy Mulligan.

Special acknowledgements to Lorraine's friends, Sherry Greer, Mary Golden, Charlotte and David Hill, and Polly Cardwell.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made at the Cancer Research Institute, www.cancerresearch.org/donate

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019
