|
|
Lorrie Lockridge
KNOXVILLE - Lorrie Williford Lockridge, age 59, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed on July 5, 2019. She was born to Dave and Joyce Williford on May 6, 1960, in Memphis, Tennessee. She grew up there and graduated from Towering Oaks Baptist School. Lorrie met the love of her life and married Dan Lockridge on November 7, 1980, and, together, they raised three children along the way.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Joyce Williford, her sister, Gena Ferguson, her brother, John Williford, and her Peyton, a canine companion of 15 years.
Lorrie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dan Lockridge; her children, Alex Lockridge, and his wife, Maria, Ashley Lockridge, and Andrew Lockridge, and his wife, Bonnie; her grandchildren, Kayden and Kinley Lockridge; her sister-in-law, Diane Willford and her children, Lauren and Justin; her brother-in-law, Pat Lockridge and his wife, Lee, and their daughter, Brittany; her niece, Missy Spore, and her husband, Harry; and by her parents-in-law, Paul and Angie Lockridge. She loved her family more than herself and actively sought to get the family together often.
Lorrie spent her professional career working as an executive administrative assistant, most recently where she spent her last 9 years with TeamHealth in Knoxville, TN. While Lorrie was successful professionally, her greatest desire was to be with her family and friends. She loved spending time at the beach with family, in the mountains with the "Wild Hogs," and at the dinner table for holidays and celebrations with family. She enjoyed reading, walking and running, going to the movies, playing cards, attending concerts and sporting events, and rooting on the Big Orange.
Above all else, Lorrie modeled the love and grace of Christ to every person she met. Through her example, she taught her family the sacrificial and selfless nature of Christ's love. Through her bright smile and inviting laugh, everyone who met her would know the warmth of God's grace and beautiful fellowship that could be known by God's children. Lorrie's family attributes much of their foundational faith to her unconditional love and care.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, July 8th, at Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 am, at Central UMC with Rev. Mark Beebe officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations would be made to Beyond Celiac, a charity that hopes to raise awareness and support for those who, like Lorrie, suffered from Celiac's disease.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 8, 2019