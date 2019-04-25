|
|
Lorry R. Ruth, Jr.
Chattanooga, TN
Lorry R. Ruth, Jr., age 74, of Chattanooga, formerly of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019, from his home with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston for over 30 years and currently was a member at First Baptist Church of Chattanooga. Lorry was a Retired Army Lt. Colonel, serving in Special Forces, Signal Corp and Airborne Rangers. He was a Vietnam Veteran. Later he worked at Y-12 at Oak Ridge as Manager of Emergency Services where he retired after 20 years of service. After retirement he served with Volunteer Honor Guard Services in both Harriman and Chattanooga. He was a graduate of U.T. Martin where he was Captain of the football team. Mr. Ruth was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish with his children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Lorry R. Ruth, Sr. and Mary Bell Ruth. Survivors include wife of 52 years, Barbara F. Ruth; children, Lorry Ronald Ruth, III, Melody Ruth van Schalkwyk; grandchildren, Merisa van Schalkwyk, Christian van Schalkwyk; several nieces and
nephews; sister, Gloria Jane Ruth Haynes; brothers, Henry C Ruth, III, and Terry W. Ruth. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Saturday before the Memorial at 1pm Saturday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Rev. Jeremy Ruth will officiate. Full Military Honors will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019